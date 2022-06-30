BMC, societies need to sort out garbage issue

A number of societies claim they have tried to get in touch with the BMC, written letters etc. but have no reply. We need more accessibility from officials and sustained efforts by residents

Representation pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is refusing to collect waste, alleged members of a residential society in Kandivli recently. In an extensive report in this paper, they said the civic body had said the waste weighed over 100 kg, in which case the society has to dispose of the same itself or via a private contractor, as per rules. The society members, however, alleged there was a nexus between the civic body and private vendors, making them pay as much as Rs 1.5 lakh per year. They also claimed that the more than 100 kg statement was made without even weighing the garbage, which they claimed weighed much less than that.

On a macro level, one learnt through the report that several societies cough up Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 every month to private vendors to dispose of garbage. Some residents have said private vendors who collect garbage are being sent by the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department.

While this is one building, we need to see the problem on a macro level with societies across, facing problems in disposal. The BMC claims they have certain rules and are helping societies, though obviously, with the number of grouses there has to be more outreach. Housing societies and the civic personnel responsible need to sit across the table and untie what is a very knotty problem.

There is great stress on correct waste disposal, whether in building societies or even as individuals on streets. Consciousness has crept in but the entire method must be made simpler, so that citizens respond responsibly. Environment awareness has to be backed up by access, ease of adhering to rules and affordability.