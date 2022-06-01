BMC’s garden library initiative a welcome move

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is getting funds for these libraries under Corporate Social Responsibility schemes, a civic official had stated in this paper

The library at B N Vaidya Garden, Hindu Colony, Dadar

A free library for children was inaugurated by the BMC at B N Vaidya Garden, Hindu Colony, Dadar recently. This is part of the civic body’s plan to start a garden library in each ward. Earlier, a similar library was set up at Cooperage Bandstand Garden, Colaba. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is getting funds for these libraries under Corporate Social Responsibility schemes, a civic official had stated in this paper. He also added that they would add books depending on the response.

This library contains biographies of eminent personalities, historical books and reading on nature and healthy lifestyle. These books are made available in this library for the intellectual and holistic development of children, one was informed and to inculcate interest in sport and exercise.

We hope those using these libraries will take care of the amenities and respect the books. This will encourage the garden department to look at starting more such libraries for children. In a city where gardens itself are dwindling and open spaces are hard to come by, the attempt to create an intellectual space within gardens is extremely heartening.

This seems to be a marriage of mind and body, and it should be recognised and acknowledged as such. The reading habit too needs to be encouraged. It is a fast vanishing aspect of our life, given the dependence on mobiles, tablets, gizmos and gadgets. Books are sliding down the ladder and we need to make every attempt to stop that by firstly making books accessible to children across the spectrum.

Garden libraries seem perfect environments to do so as children may also have an opportunity to discuss books with others of their age group, sparking interest. Through maintenance, good care, respect for infra and interest this new twist into gardens is certainly a very welcome one.