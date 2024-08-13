The incident highlights the impact of a remark and serves as a warning to those making similar comments, in jest, as flippant throwaways

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Bombs are no laughing matter at airports x 00:00

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) recently stated that a 42-year-old man, who was scheduled to fly from Cochin to Mumbai on an Air India flight, made an ‘alarming’ comment to a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer at the x-ray baggage inspection counter.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the pre-embarkation security check, he asked the CISF officer, ‘Is there any bomb in my bag?’ This prompted the airport security team to set in motion a chain of events, including the checking of the passenger’s baggage and handing him over to the local police.

The incident highlights the impact of a remark and serves as a warning to those making similar comments, in jest, as flippant throwaways. Such utterances are hugely inappropriate in public spaces, and in some airports, notices are put up to remind fliers that certain remarks will get them in very serious trouble.

People must realise that given the times we live in, this always has the potential to get you detained and investigated. Imagine the mental trauma and distress as a result of one careless, unthinking comment. Think of your kin and the concern it will cause them.

In any case, why would one want to ask such questions or bring up the bomb word in such spaces? It is sure to rattle fellow passengers if they hear it and will also bring a full-scale investigation given that these days, one cannot be too careful.

This kind of talk is simply not funny or even apt in these situations. You may think you are being witty or simply sarcastic, even pally, with those at the counters.

They are looking at this purely from the security lens and the results may be truly harrowing for you and the rest of the passengers too, as these juvenile remarks may cause huge delays. Travel with maturity and responsibility and spread calm not chaos.