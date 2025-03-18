With these problems already existing, it is all the more important that we have enough vehicles, and that too, those that are in top-notch condition

According to the data made available by the MEMS, only 91 ambulances serve a population exceeding 1.25 crore in Mumbai. File Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Boost number of 108 ambulances on war footing x 00:00

Maharashtra has only 937 ambulances under its flagship public-private partnership (PPP) 108 Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS), a project launched by the state government in 2014. Of these, 704 are basic life support (BLS) ambulances, while only 233 are advanced life support (ALS) ones, which are crucial for handling critical emergencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of its launch, the ambulance fleet was allocated based on a ratio of one per lakh population, using the 2011 census, which recorded Maharashtra’s population at 9.37 crore. However, more than a decade later, a report by the Technical Group on Population Projections, released on February 14, 2025, projects the state’s population to exceed 12.87 crore on July 1, 2025—highlighting a widening gap in emergency medical resources. At the ground level, the hospital staff claim that many of these ambulances are constantly in garages, according to an extensive mid-day report.

Let us work towards building a larger fleet of ambulances so that there is greater ease of access. It is unacceptable that ambulances are parked in garages for long periods or break down frequently, even when en route towards a destination or with a patient inside. Up maintenance and repairs. Junk those which cannot be repaired.

These are extremely serious issues given that there are so many challenges on our roads anyway. These are humongous for desperate and often despairing families waiting for ambulances to arrive for their critically ill, suffering loved ones.

Our road conditions are challenging as ambulances struggle to reach the place in time. Often, we do see drivers trying to give an ambulance right of way but they too are helpless, caught up in traffic snarls.

With these problems already existing, it is all the more important that we have enough vehicles, and that too, those that are in top-notch condition.