Breaking News
Mumbai: Gym trainer assaults member with mudgar
Mumbai: BMC wakes up after a slab from Andheri flyover collapses
Mumbai: Aanvi was very friendly. We always took her help while planning holidays, influencer's neighbours say
AAI tests instrument landing, radar systems at Navi Mumbai airport
Mumbai: Man held for sodomising 7-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Careful social media can cause permanent damage

Careful, social media can cause permanent damage

Updated on: 19 July,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

If it is proved that it was wrong, people may put a question mark over any kind of information/advisory posted by official sources. That is the danger of a dent to credibility

Careful, social media can cause permanent damage

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Careful, social media can cause permanent damage
x
00:00

A major gaffe in a social media post by the Central government handle MyGovIndia, reposted and retweeted by a senior ruling party politician, triggered a round of confusion about the opening dates of Mumbai’s first underground Metro, Aqua Line 3, a report stated in this paper.


MyGovIndia announced the opening date as July 24, but it was unclear if this meant July 24 or someday in July 2024. Vinod Tawde’s post mentioned the date as July 24. The MyGovIndia handle had originally posted a video saying: Next Stop? Mumbai Metro! Operational from July 24. The future of transportation starts now. This post belongs to MyGov, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.


Now, both the posts are deleted.


One has to be extremely cautious while posting and actually check and double-check dates, times etc. 

When it comes from an official handle, the post seems naturally credible.

If it is proved that it was wrong, people may put a question mark over any kind of information/advisory posted by official sources. That is the danger of a dent to credibility.

There is also the fact that the Metro is such a looked forward to facility. It is natural then, that any kind of post about an opening date is met with a frenzy of anticipation and excitement.

People have long become inured to delays and promises about opening dates not being met. They have become sceptical and bitter about claims by leaders about so and so facility. Those in charge need to build trust and command the respect of people. 

While the post may have been put in a hurry, some caution and a correct date could have been put. The right information is also part of the amenities in the city package.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

The Editorial columnists

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK