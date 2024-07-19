Careful, social media can cause permanent damage

If it is proved that it was wrong, people may put a question mark over any kind of information/advisory posted by official sources. That is the danger of a dent to credibility

A major gaffe in a social media post by the Central government handle MyGovIndia, reposted and retweeted by a senior ruling party politician, triggered a round of confusion about the opening dates of Mumbai’s first underground Metro, Aqua Line 3, a report stated in this paper.

MyGovIndia announced the opening date as July 24, but it was unclear if this meant July 24 or someday in July 2024. Vinod Tawde’s post mentioned the date as July 24. The MyGovIndia handle had originally posted a video saying: Next Stop? Mumbai Metro! Operational from July 24. The future of transportation starts now. This post belongs to MyGov, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Now, both the posts are deleted.

One has to be extremely cautious while posting and actually check and double-check dates, times etc.

When it comes from an official handle, the post seems naturally credible.

If it is proved that it was wrong, people may put a question mark over any kind of information/advisory posted by official sources. That is the danger of a dent to credibility.

There is also the fact that the Metro is such a looked forward to facility. It is natural then, that any kind of post about an opening date is met with a frenzy of anticipation and excitement.

People have long become inured to delays and promises about opening dates not being met. They have become sceptical and bitter about claims by leaders about so and so facility. Those in charge need to build trust and command the respect of people.

While the post may have been put in a hurry, some caution and a correct date could have been put. The right information is also part of the amenities in the city package.