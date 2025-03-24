Cheating in exams devalues the very idea of education

A formal complaint was later filed by the coordinator of the agency appointed to conduct the examination process

The hackers assured the students that they would get the correct answers by hacking MH-CET computers using TeamViewer software

The Mumbai Crime Branch has uncovered a racket led by a young and highly educated gang that hacked into the MH-CET system, obtained student data and contacted candidates, offering guaranteed exam success in exchange for Rs 15-20 lakh per student and admission to top colleges. The scam came to light after some students received suspicious calls and reported them to the MH-CET officials.

A formal complaint was later filed by the coordinator of the agency appointed to conduct the examination process. Our report stated that the Crime Branch arrested four individuals from Delhi, who were orchestrating the operation and targeting students across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

Investigations have revealed that the gang’s modus operandi involved remotely accessing candidates’ exam computers (while the candidate is giving the exam) using software such as TeamViewer to provide them with the correct answers. The FIR also says that students were contacted with promise of admissions to top colleges after securing good marks. There is also the suspicion of insiders’ involvement at these centres.

It is heartening to learn that the fraud was highlighted by students themselves. Our students must be aware that such cheating is unpardonable, to even ‘accept’ such offers is as much a crime as making them. When one cheats at that base level itself, then it may very well be that one will do so in other aspects of life as one is compromised at the start itself. Secondly, students must be emboldened enough to call out the wrongdoers.

Protect whistleblowers who expose cheating and scams. Ensure that youngsters do not ‘pay’ in any way for highlighting the problems occurring. More power to weeding out the rot within the system.