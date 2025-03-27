Citizens equally responsible for keeping water bodies clean

Within that, it is worth thinking about that there have been warnings against throwing waste, fish, or food into lakes, as it harms the ecosystem

Bandekar explained that each lake, as well as the surrounding areas, needs to be studied and understood in depth. Pic/TMC

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recently held a lecture headlined ‘Lakes of Thane’, appealing to citizens to help in lake preservation. This is part of its ‘Thought Leadership Lecture Series’. The speaker rightly highlighted the responsibility of preserving and protecting Thane lakes for current and future generations. The speaker pointed out that currently, 42 lakes still exist. She discussed the different types of lakes, signs of healthy and unhealthy lakes, and the importance of lakes in the ecological food chain.

Most importantly, the audience needs to take care of these lakes and stay aware of their condition. Within that, it is worth thinking about that there have been warnings against throwing waste, fish, or food into lakes, as it harms the ecosystem.

Our citizens and locals those who in fact enjoy these lakes should be especially aware of the benefits of having them, not just aesthetically but also to maintain ecological balance. They must also realise that they are stakeholders in preservation of these lakes.

Firstly, enjoy them responsibly. Keep immediate surroundings clean and hygienic. Children from the area can be taken there to learn about water levels, foliage, nature, bird life. The message of the sanctity of these water bodies must be emphasised.

A number of residents can make some outreach to local leaders and representatives with reference signage at lakes, penalties for violating rules, especially throwing rubbish in the lakes and who to approach in case they witness activities that endanger the lake.

While this is not a lake but a water body and a historical, holy one at that—the Banganga at Walkeshwar has also hit headlines for various controversies. Lakes are an extremely precious facet of a city’s landscape. Preservation should be top priority.