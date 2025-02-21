Citizens shouldn’t have to wait 10 yrs for basic amenities

Our front page report cited correspondence from some leaders who residents have approached with their problem

The unilluminated section of Pandurang Budhkar Marg in Worli. Citizens say nothing has changed despite complaints. Pic/Shadab Khan

It is unacceptable that a swathe of residents in Worli off the Pandurang Bhudhakar Road are living in darkness for a decade and more. There are no streetlights on the DP road stretch, in prime Worli area. Some say there may be some bureaucratic knotty issue, while others state that for unknown reasons streetlights have not been installed on this stretch which is roughly 700m.

A visit to the road shows dense traffic on both sides. There is a blackout situation so people avoid the pavements, which are dark, and are walking on the street. There is slight illumination from some homes in the surrounding towers and shops which had lights. Yet, shops shut after a certain time and then this stretch is plunged even further into darkness.

Bikes parked on both sides of the streets, bikers accessing the roads, cars moving through and pedestrians makes this a dangerous and unnerving mix. Women, especially feel vulnerable at late hours. Children are often running down and it may be more challenging to see them in the dark.

Whatever the reason for this no streetlight situation, we must see quick, concerted action and streetlights must be put in place after different departments are

brought together.

One aspect that Mumbai prides itself on is relatively good street lighting and we need to ensure that applies to all roads. With mammoth infra projects including housing, we need to see that surrounding and supporting infra keeps pace, well-lit streets being prime among that. Let us put safety at the top of the priority pyramid for citizens.