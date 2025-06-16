Our sutradhaars discuss why their home city hasn’t been able to meet the expectations of the robust middle-class population, when it comes to making their commute a shade more comfortable

Representation pic

Listen to this article City for the middle-class? Not quite… x 00:00

Sir PM glanced at his watch for the umpteenth time, and kept pacing by the entry porch of the cathedral. Their evening meetings have had to move indoors given that the monsoon’s presence seemed like the real deal these past few days. And then, just before the heavens could open, Lady Flora showed up, adequately prepared for the rains in the city; a pair of bright yellow waterproof Wellington boots rounding off her look.

“Ah, there you are, in the nick of time,” Sir PM extended his arms out, as if to greet her, and also to show relief, as the heavens opened, and it began to pour. “I just made it, Pheroze. I was hoping I wouldn’t get caught in these sudden bursts. Nowhere to seek refuge, too…unless, of course, if I dart into the entrance of Readymoney Mansion. There is absolutely no shelter, I’ve come to realise,” shared Lady Flora, as she left her umbrella out to dry. The duo exchanged pleasantries and caught up with news from both sides. Both had taken a break from their Sunday midnight walk routine for a few weeks, due to familial commitments.

“The lack of rain-proof shelter that I was referring to a few minutes ago…that reality can be spotted across the city. Only the other day, cousin Persis was mentioning the issue of impractically designed bus stops and her annual nightmare. That hardworking, conscientious girl never misses a day at work, and poor thing has to always carry a change of clothes to the office every monsoon because she gets fully drenched by the time the bus arrives, and she attempts to board it. It’s the same story for so many bus commuters whom I can spot from atop my pedestal. They have a tough time trying to ensure their working clothes don’t get messed up by the time they reach their respective offices,” she spoke, sounding quite pained at this yearly trauma.

“And My Lady, it isn’t just during the rains, I’ve seen the same struggle during the peak of summer. There is very little respite for these souls. I feel my former bosses continue to turn a blind eye when it comes to relooking at the design of these much-used bus stops that cover the length and breadth of the city and the suburbs. It is a flawed idea, no doubt. In fact, barring a few railway stations that have a full arch over the platforms due to their heritage-era design, like Byculla and Bandra, and of course, both the termini, the rest are pretty much exposed to the rain, especially. My dear great-grand-niece, Kainaaz, who takes the local train, scowls at the condition she finds herself in by the time she manages to enter the ladies’ compartment in the monsoon. It’s an art to manage to get a foothold, and another to deftly shut your umbrella and make a timely jump into the compartment. Not meant for my weak knees at all!” he exclaimed.

“Pheroze, it is increasingly clear that this isn’t a middle-class-friendly city. They constitute the biggest chunk of the city’s workforce, and travel great distances every day to reach their destinations. We must be the only Indian city, I think, where the middle-class commutes every single day without a fuss, come rain or shine. This population silently puts their head down, and makes it out of their homes, often, even on Sundays, to schools, colleges and workplaces. I strongly believe that the city’s civic planners have let them down badly,” sighed Lady Flora.

“This is so very true, and I am taking notes, as you can see,” Sir PM chipped in, occasionally looking down at his notepad to ensure all points were noted. The idea was to share it with his former bosses; this time, he hoped they would pay heed.

“Look at the recent tragedy in Mumbra. Reports were mentioned in this very same newspaper about the dangers of the design of the railway tracks, and yet, nothing seemed to have been done to realign it. The middle-class, especially those who reside in the extended suburbs, who must travel into the island city for education or to earn a living, have no cheap alternative commuting option, leading to overcrowding in trains. The frequency of local trains is not compliant with the burgeoning rail-going population,” he shared, frustrated that such issues needed to be addressed with greater intent, and soon.

“Pheroze, we’ve spent hours discussing the shoddily redone, as well as the damaged/usurped pavements. To add to those woes, here are these two critical factors related to bus and train commute... How can we call ourselves a world-class city if we cannot provide basic amenities for the middle-class?” Lady Flora’s probing question made Sir PM go silent. It needed a massive overhaul, they both knew. “The great minds in my former office must begin work to make commuting easier for the middle-class. I feel they forget that the middle class is the heartbeat of our city,” Sir PM signed off.

mid-day’s Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city’s sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her.

She tweets @bombayana. Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com