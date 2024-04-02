Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > City is for two wheels and two heels too
<< Back to Elections 2024

City is for two wheels and two heels, too

Updated on: 02 April,2024 01:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

It is unfortunate that it takes a tragedy of such proportions to bring about awareness and change in mindsets and driving protocol

City is for two wheels and two heels, too

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
City is for two wheels and two heels, too
x
00:00

After losing a friend who was riding a bicycle to a mistake by a taxi driver, a cyclist is working to make Mumbai safer for its cycling community. The woman has got RTOs to approve posters to be stuck on cars that request four-wheelers to maintain a four-foot distance from cyclists, this paper highlighted. The friend explained that a mere brush of a vehicle can cost a cyclist their life. These stickers serve as tangible reminders to promote responsible road behaviour.


It is unfortunate that it takes a tragedy of such proportions to bring about awareness and change in mindsets and driving protocol.


With all the four-wheelers around, we forget that this city is for two wheels (cyclists) and two heels (pedestrians) too.


There is so much emphasis right now on carpooling and cycling. Yet, when cyclists are in danger, even when traffic is thin early in the morning, there is little hope that people will ditch their cars and opt for bicycles instead.

Though we do not have dedicated cycling lanes—that experiment flopped at Bandra Kurla Complex—we at least need to have awareness about how to keep cyclists safe. Keep an eye out for individual cyclists in the morning and give them the right of way. Cycles are light vehicles and overtaking may result in a grievous accident.

Cyclists too need to be very wary. Cycle at a reasonable speed and wear helmets and reflective clothing, especially when visibility is low. However, it is up to those with heavier vehicles to exercise greater caution as the dice is stacked against cyclists. Every initiative that aims to spread this message is laudable.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

The Editorial columnists mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK