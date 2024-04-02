City is for two wheels and two heels, too

It is unfortunate that it takes a tragedy of such proportions to bring about awareness and change in mindsets and driving protocol

After losing a friend who was riding a bicycle to a mistake by a taxi driver, a cyclist is working to make Mumbai safer for its cycling community. The woman has got RTOs to approve posters to be stuck on cars that request four-wheelers to maintain a four-foot distance from cyclists, this paper highlighted. The friend explained that a mere brush of a vehicle can cost a cyclist their life. These stickers serve as tangible reminders to promote responsible road behaviour.

It is unfortunate that it takes a tragedy of such proportions to bring about awareness and change in mindsets and driving protocol.

With all the four-wheelers around, we forget that this city is for two wheels (cyclists) and two heels (pedestrians) too.

There is so much emphasis right now on carpooling and cycling. Yet, when cyclists are in danger, even when traffic is thin early in the morning, there is little hope that people will ditch their cars and opt for bicycles instead.

Though we do not have dedicated cycling lanes—that experiment flopped at Bandra Kurla Complex—we at least need to have awareness about how to keep cyclists safe. Keep an eye out for individual cyclists in the morning and give them the right of way. Cycles are light vehicles and overtaking may result in a grievous accident.

Cyclists too need to be very wary. Cycle at a reasonable speed and wear helmets and reflective clothing, especially when visibility is low. However, it is up to those with heavier vehicles to exercise greater caution as the dice is stacked against cyclists. Every initiative that aims to spread this message is laudable.