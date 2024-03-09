Breaking News
Civic swimming pools must be accessible to all
Civic swimming pools must be accessible to all

Updated on: 09 March,2024 03:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial

Yet, with these facilities opening, we have to see that the current civic pools are optimally maintained. The membership fees cannot be hiked exponentially

Civic swimming pools must be accessible to all

A BMC official said that there is a concession in fees for school students, senior citizens, and the disabled. File pic

At least three new civic swimming pools are set to open this summer, a welcome move for many people seeking an opportunity to swim, either to hone their skills to compete or simply for recreation.


Private clubs with pools are inaccessible for the majority of the population. Sky-high membership fees, long queues and a dynastic, hierarchical membership system in many clubs mean that the window of opportunity is pretty much closed.


More swimming pools means more inclusivity, equitable opportunity and access.


Yet, with these facilities opening, we have to see that the current civic pools are optimally maintained. The membership fees cannot be hiked exponentially. If this is allowed, it takes away completely from accessibility. Some families of four now do not use the pools as the fees have jumped considerably since earlier, as they are unable to renew their membership. Even conceding that facilities have become expensive, very high fees go against the very essence of these pools.

Maintenance must be on point and optimum. Members too, need to use the pool and adjunct infra with care and pride. From keeping cubicles, shower areas and toilets clean to adhering to all rules, members are stakeholders in these civic projects and need to use facilities responsibly.

The management must act on complaints meriting that, and lend an ear to members as they deserve an answer to genuine queries. Let the lines of communication be opened, with members having some representatives and management, an official who can respond to these. Civic pools are a welcome landscape to the city’s sporting infra but all aspects must be considered even as pools hope to take the sting out of summer.

The Editorial brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news
