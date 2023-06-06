Cleanliness is not just the job of the authorities

While more communication channels and greater accessibility is aways welcome, activists have a point. We do hope that current, existing complaint channels are working and are in proper order, before starting new ones. Maybe, if they have a mechanism in place, it can be made more robust

WhatsApp logo. Pic/AFP

The BMC has launched a new WhatsApp chatbot number, to register complaints regarding garbage. This service accompanied several other announcements and initiatives through the past weekend and yesterday to mark Monday June 5, Environment Day. Recently, the civic body also allocated another number to report dirty nullahs.

While more communication channels and greater accessibility is aways welcome, activists have a point. We do hope that current, existing complaint channels are working and are in proper order, before starting new ones. Maybe, if they have a mechanism in place, it can be made more robust.

While complaint avenues and action is important, environment day and plenty of well-meaning efforts bring us to the role each of us can play, so that saving the earth is not just the domain of a handful of activists, environmentalists, the BMC Garden Dept or some others. Make the small steps count, like segregating garbage and ensuring that it is collected correctly from the housing societies.

Keep your immediate environment litter free. That means taking responsibility not only for your home, but common areas in the building. Do not take a ‘if it is not in my immediate area, why should I care’ approach. We also have so many examples where homes will be spotlessly clean but garbage dumped outside, and strewn around as long as it is not bothering you.

Learn about waste management and practise water conservation, just small measures that can eventually add up to huge changes. This month is picnic time for many Mumbaikars. Be aware of plastic packaging, waste material and stow away to be disposed of responsibly, post picnics. The nature that is yours to enjoy on the outdoors excursions, may disappear if lakes are choked with plastic wrappers and bottles are strewn carelessly all over.

Nature but nurture, too.