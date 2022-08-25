Cops, locals must come together to stop thefts in Matheran

Thieves smashed open a bathroom window and gained access to a home, doing away with some heavy copper receptacles and dishes

The Woodlands bungalow near Porcupine Point, also known as Sunset Point

A landmark Matheran bungalow was burgled twice in the matter of a week, a report said in this paper. Thieves smashed open a bathroom window and gained access to a home, doing away with some heavy copper receptacles and dishes. They also ransacked cupboards and broke locks trying to gain access to the main house. They did not succeed in the latter endeavour, though.

They filched water boilers. The theft is a pointer that they wanted metal, maybe to melt it quickly and sell it for money. The property itself is a landmark, having existed in the hill station for more than 150 years. It is a theft that has caused brows to lift and foreheads to crease with concern. It is not the total value of goods being taken, but the sheer audacity of carting away such heavy vessels and breaking into a well-known space, not once but twice.

Police officers in the report have stated that they are going to fix a meeting between the locals, home owners and police soon. Every effort must be made to see this fructify, as Matheran is simply churning right now.

The latest worry for many is that the advent of e-rickshaws, which are on trial and run through the station right now, will see a spike in crime as it will be easier for the thieves to get away. While that may or may not come true, it is important the tiny gem sees a coordinated effort and game plan to address these thefts. It will bring confidence in the police, and an exchange of ideas, many from locals for whom the red mud of Matheran is simply part of their DNA, may help in seeing how to go ahead when it comes to tackling such cases.

We do not have the answer but when the community and cops collaborate, they show will, respect, great understanding and strength in unity. More power to this.

