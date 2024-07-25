Cutting out all noise can prove extremely risky

There is also the major distraction of taking pictures or selfies and there have been too many accidents because of the tendency to attempt to garner instant fame to cite and recount

Representation Pic

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, met a gruesome end in Uttar Pradesh recently. These boys were sitting on railway tracks with earphones on. Reports stated that because of the earphones, they could not hear the horn of an oncoming train.

This edit space has highlighted how looking at one’s phone, reading messages, watching videos and making reels are major distractions as they divert one’s attention. We have had instances where people had been looking at their phones and paid a heavy price because they were so distracted, sometimes even with their lives. There is also the major distraction of taking pictures or selfies and there have been too many accidents because of the tendency to attempt to garner instant fame to cite and recount.

The tracks are no place to sit. The bigger picture though is that the earphones muffled all sound and the incident serves as a warning for all those who are gadding about with earphones on, especially on our roads.

When wearing such devices, you may not hear an approaching car when you cross the street. While you may see a vehicle, there may be a car or a bus around the corner, turning suddenly which may be out of your line of sight. A honking sound may alert you, as by the time you see the vehicle, it may be too late for the driver to stop or for you to get out of the way. One witnesses many runners early morning, pounding our roads.

While their discipline and dedication are laudable, most of them have headphones, running to music of their choice. While that is fair, they may not hear a vehicle behind them, or even a warning shout from a concerned passerby. Cutting out all noise can be as dangerous as looking into a mobile phone. Use devices wisely and with extreme caution.