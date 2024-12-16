Desperately seeking city icons

Our sutradhaars wonder if this generation and the next are devoid of genuine icons to look up to visionary builders of the city and the nation— when the time comes to assess such critical aspects in modern-day history

Representation pic

This time it was Lady Flora’s turn to have a spring in her stride as she approached her friend Pheroze. With the cathedral lit up for Christmas, there was no other place they’d rather be. “Well, now someone is in a good mood,” chuckled Sir PM. “I’m still smiling after attending a two-day storytelling and literature festival that was held at the museum. I was missing being around younger people—no offence to you dear Pheroze—and this seemed like the right place to soak in the experience.” Sir PM was listening, and was silently relieved that he wasn’t invited to accompany his friend. Listening to kids for long periods of time wasn’t his cuppa anything, and so he smiled generously as if to approve of Lady Flora’s little exercise.

“Now that’s a novel way to observe the pulse of young people. Good doctor Viegas was also planning to head there since his great-great granddaughter wanted to swing by, and he couldn’t refuse, despite having to forgo his Sunday morning ritual of reading five newspapers in one sitting. So, what were some of your observations?” Sir PM asked his friend, who was tapping her feet gently to the Christmas carols that resonated inside the cathedral. “Pheroze, there were good things to note, and some not-so-very pleasant realisations too. First with the good—I was relieved to note that today’s children, pre-teens as well as early teens, still read. It was a Hallelujah moment for me, honestly. Given that they are exposed to all this fancy technology, who is to guarantee when the love of books will vanish. Secondly, they aren’t afraid to ask questions—though they can be a tad impatient—and yes, they possess a super-active brain that soaks in information at remarkable speed and time.” Sir PM poured them both their evening tea from a flask and brought out a few delicious-looking Shrewsbury biscuits that his cousin sent him from Pune.

Stuffing his face with two biscuits, he requested his friend, “Out with the not-so-nice bit.” Lady Flora was ready. “It was evident in one-two sessions. Today’s children are not familiar with the illustrious names we consider as icons—from Sir Jamsetjee Jeejebhoy, to Sir David Sassoon and Sir Premchand Roychand, and even names of more recent vintage, like Dr Salim Ali and Prithviraj Kapoor. I noticed how when one presenter was trying to explain the historic relevance of the Rajabai Tower, and Sir Roychand’s link to it, most looked blankly at her. Just as there was when they were asked about the name of the social reformer [Mahatma Jyotiba Phule] after whom Crawford Market has been renamed. Sir Sassoon’s role in setting up the oldest library for the city was also lost. I am terribly curious to know who they consider as icons. For us, it has always been a problem of plenty. Look at the number of names we consider as builders of Bombay—from reformers to educationists, philanthropists and advocates.”

Sir PM looked worried. He was partly hurt that his name didn’t come up among the examples from the discussions that Lady Flora had cited. But that could wait. “This does not sound good. Are you saying that they aren’t familiar with these stalwarts who built the idea of our city, its vision and its future! My goodness, where does one start from, to rectify this wrong? In fact, I am keen to pick their brains to understand what is their idea of Bombay, what according to them led to its rise, and who are their modern-day heroes.” Lady Flora had something to share so she stopped her friend mid-way, “There were bright spots in these interactions. A young lad told the presenter that he learnt how the city was originally seven islands. He said he saw it on YouTube, the visual platform, Pheroze…So at least, they are getting educated there as well, and not using it only for entertainment. Phew!” she smiled.

“All that is fine, but I am genuinely concerned about this gaping vacuum. Because it seems like a big one that must be addressed collectively by the education system and parents, too. Being aware of the city’s original visionaries and builders is critical for them to understand, and appreciate their contribution. Only then will they be able to gauge why they live in a historic city with a legacy to be proud of. Will it be a millionaire, a shipping magnate or a businessman or some stylish film actor or cricketer? I wish we could get into their heads. As long as they have an inspiring life story, it’s a good thing, otherwise…we have a problem,” Sir PM’s voice lowered as the words rolled out.

“Let’s hope that they are inspired by path-breakers and thinkers. Still, I feel it is important for them to not lose sight of the great minds who built the foundations of our city. They are our pride,” Lady Flora signed off, whispering a prayer to the Almighty for their beloved city and its young residents.

