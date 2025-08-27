Despite pressure, students must have moral compass

A senior official told mid-day that this year, they had a student who sent emails from a fake NTA account he had created.

The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) Cell has once again brought to light cases of mark sheet tampering by medical aspirants trying to bag a seat in their dream college. While such complaints are registered annually, officials at the cell have already come across at least five such possible cases within two months, since the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG results came out in June 2025.

The Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) Cell has once again brought to light cases of mark sheet tampering by medical aspirants trying to bag a seat in their dream college. While such complaints are registered annually, officials at the cell have already come across at least five such possible cases within two months, since the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG results came out in June 2025.

A senior official told mid-day that this year, they had a student who sent emails from a fake NTA account he had created. The faux mail claimed that the agency had not given the student the right marks. The student even forged QR codes on the mark sheet. This falsified code redirected you to the tampered mark sheet to fool the authorities. Experts state that certain reactions by students is typically a result of parental and peer pressure. An insider stated that forged mark sheets may be intended to fool parents rather than the testing agencies.

Firstly, we need to bring in a strong moral code amongst students/youngsters. This is applicable in the larger classroom of life rather than looked solely through the narrow prism of fudged mark sheets. Make a strong case of right vs wrong, cheating vs fair play through childhood. This has to give the youngster a moral compass through which he needs to navigate his life journey. While one does understand the immense pressure for high marks, our immensely competitive academic system, and the fact that students outnumber medical seats, this kind of fraud cannot be excused. One must also think these are medical aspirants, our future doctors. If they earn high marks and subsequently, a seat through fudging, they will have people’s lives in their hands in a few years. This makes the system dangerous, too. Look at this in a larger perspective to realise there is need for urgent action.