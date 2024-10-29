Discipline must prevail on railway platforms

The woman passenger was unhurt as quick-thinking personnel managed to extricate her and brought her to safety while alerting the train driver to stop

It is platform peril at our stations. This newspaper highlighted the rescue of a visually challenged commuter, who fell between the platform and the train as it arrived at Ghatkopar railway station.

The woman passenger was unhurt as quick-thinking personnel managed to extricate her and brought her to safety while alerting the train driver to stop. She had been standing close to the edge of the platform and was pushed into the gap as there was a rush when the train arrived.

While this was a visually challenged person, the incident should ring alarm bells for all commuters. There is a yellow line on the platform and people need to stay behind it at all times, especially when a train approaches. With our crowds, commuters face many dangers, prime amongst which is a stampede or falling off the platform thanks to the rush as the train approaches.

It is also wise to stay behind the line as often we do see young people haring down the stretch. A sharp, unexpected push or forceful unintended shove can send people flying on the platform or sometimes extremely dangerously onto the tracks. Even a fall after tripping on something can have disastrous consequences. The situation gets even more perilous during peak hours. That is why we say that it is not just trains but station platforms that warrant a high degree of caution and common sense from commuters. We also need clear announcements, which include messages about the importance of avoiding rushing.

While these are made periodically, high-quality equipment must be used to ensure the message is heard loud and clear, dialling down any panic that can lead to a pressure cooker atmosphere with commuters already on edge about getting to their destination. The platform sees the highest numbers in the station ecosystem; navigating it needs discipline and the wisdom to realise that rules are made for a reason and have to be followed.