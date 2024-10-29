Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Discipline must prevail on railway platforms

Discipline must prevail on railway platforms

Updated on: 29 October,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

The woman passenger was unhurt as quick-thinking personnel managed to extricate her and brought her to safety while alerting the train driver to stop

Discipline must prevail on railway platforms

Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Discipline must prevail on railway platforms
x
00:00

It is platform peril at our stations. This newspaper highlighted the rescue of a visually challenged commuter, who fell between the platform and the train as it arrived at Ghatkopar railway station.


The woman passenger was unhurt as quick-thinking personnel managed to extricate her and brought her to safety while alerting the train driver to stop. She had been standing close to the edge of the platform and was pushed into the gap as there was a rush when the train arrived.


While this was a visually challenged person, the incident should ring alarm bells for all commuters. There is a yellow line on the platform and people need to stay behind it at all times, especially when a train approaches. With our crowds, commuters face many dangers, prime amongst which is a stampede or falling off the platform thanks to the rush as the train approaches.


It is also wise to stay behind the line as often we do see young people haring down the stretch. A sharp, unexpected push or forceful unintended shove can send people flying on the platform or sometimes extremely dangerously onto the tracks. Even a fall after tripping on something can have disastrous consequences. The situation gets even more perilous during peak hours. That is why we say that it is not just trains but station platforms that warrant a high degree of caution and common sense from commuters. We also need clear announcements, which include messages about the importance of avoiding rushing. 

While these are made periodically, high-quality equipment must be used to ensure the message is heard loud and clear, dialling down any panic that can lead to a pressure cooker atmosphere with commuters already on edge about getting to their destination. The platform sees the highest numbers in the station ecosystem; navigating it needs discipline and the wisdom to realise that rules are made for a reason and have to be followed.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news ghatkopar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK