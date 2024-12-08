Don’t sacrifice greenery while revamping gardens

The patches are often concreted or some trees, plants and even grass are removed to create a walkway for visitors. At times, natural grass is replaced by some kind of artificial turf

Several gardens across the city are being majorly revamped or undergoing facelifts. An open space in Mahim was reopened recently while another in Matunga is closed for a revamp.

While such initiatives are much needed given our population and the wear and tear these spaces see, makeovers must be done keeping this in mind: do not lessen existing greenery; in fact, it is ideal to enhance it.

Certain spaces, it is seen, have a green concentration removed and patches are concreted, either because of a design tweak or due to the setting up of new equipment or installations.

The patches are often concreted or some trees, plants and even grass are removed to create a walkway for visitors. At times, natural grass is replaced by some kind of artificial turf.

While one appreciates the intention of giving something good to the people, one should never sacrifice natural greenery for some design. In fact, the designers need to work with existing trees and plants, factoring them in as the makeover takes shape.

It is the greenery that makes the garden, giving it character and providing moments of cool, soothing relief for harried citizens. To remove it is both counterproductive and criminal and should be simply disallowed by the authorities.

Spaces can be uplifted by repairing broken equipment, readjusting uprooted tiles and removing obstructions. Full-grown trees and the grass give a garden character and are its soul.

Ensure these priceless gifts are preserved and strike a healthy balance, go with the old, which is gold, and bring in the new. A garden that has both is a winner.