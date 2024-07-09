Breaking News
Don’t take any chances while enjoying nature

Updated on: 09 July,2024 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

The incident underscores the importance of safety, especially during the rainy season.

Don’t take any chances while enjoying nature

NDRF, Thane Disaster Response Force, and Mumbra fire brigade with the rescued children

Five children were recently rescued from a 300-foot hill in Mumbra after they got trapped at the top due to darkness. The Mumbra fire department received a distress call and a joint rescue operation was launched by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force and Mumbra fire brigade.


The incident underscores the importance of safety, especially during the rainy season. There has been a focus on staying away and out of water bodies in the monsoon. We have read, heard and watched videos about a recent incident in Lonavala’s Bhushi dam, where children and a woman wereswept away. Earlier too, there have been several such cases, and authorities routinely warn people to keep out of lakes, ponds and seas as the monsoon take hold.


While heeding warnings is important, it is vital that people understand hills, hiking trails, forest rambles etc. are dangerous these days too. With the rains coming down, grass patches or muddy paths can turn extremely treacherous. Slipping means definite danger to limbs. Some patches of mud may cave in, they seem deceptively solid in this weather. Slipping over a ledge is a definite prospect when it is very slick. Even gravel can make you roll down, or fall in an awkward manner. There is also the fact that railings or any other tree branch etc can be held on to, but may be difficult to grip because of the rain.


Keep emergency contact numbers available and on your person at all times. Where neon, reflective clothing and bright gear so that you are easily visible in overcast conditions too. Carry a whistle or something which can be heard and is at a high pitch. Keep mobiles full charged and finally get to any safe spot much before darkness falls. The water holds obvious dangers but negotiating distance on ground is perilous too.

