The police said one offender abandoned his two-wheeler on the spot and fled on seeing the cops

Bikers are fined by the Marine Drive police for creating a ruckus at Nariman Point on Sunday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Errant bikers must not escape long arm of law x 00:00

More than 12 bikers creating a nuisance were recently fined for riding rashly during the Sunday Streets initiative at Marine Drive.

The police said one offender abandoned his two-wheeler on the spot and fled on seeing the cops.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a report in this paper a police officer has stated that every Sunday, a huge number of people gather at Marine Drive for Sunday Streets from 6 am to 10 am. Cycling, skating, yoga, dance and singing rule.

Amidst that though, there are bikers who are riding crazily and performing stunts.

These bikers need to be nabbed as they are a huge danger to everyone who is outside, enjoying their time on SoBo’s promenade.

To say that bike racing in the city is a menace is an understatement. This paper has reported about numerous biker gangs speeding away even at night, or very early in the morning on certain off-roads or just on the outskirts. Many of these bikers are very young; we do not even know if all of them have a licence. One does know that some of them are underage, if not all.

Some of them also don’t wear helmets in a show of machismo. We do not even know if their machines are in a great condition.

Whatever the truth, the overarching point is that these activities are illegal and speed kills. Pure and simple. That is why police action must be swift and absolutely non-negotiable. While fines are one thing, even jail terms, if warranted, should be handed out. Signage on certain roads warning bikers about stern action if caught speeding or performing stunts is also a good step forward.

In the overall picture, Sunday or whatever day it may be, crowds or not, bike racing must be brought to a halt with an extremely heavy hand to send the message that, whatever the situation, it is not allowed.