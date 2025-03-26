While BMC hospitals face significant challenges on different fronts, every effort must be made to improve hygiene.

Rohit Patil, MLA

Rohit Patil, Maharashtra’s youngest MLA at just 25, has voiced concerns about the state’s healthcare system. Recently, in his speech on the Budget, Patil urged the government to prioritise reforms to address pressing issues plaguing the health sector.

He stated that Kerala has a practice of printing the days of the week on bed sheets to ensure that they are changed daily. When a health officer conducts a surprise visit, the officer checks whether the right bedsheet is pressed in service on that particular day. The Maharashtra government should adopt a similar system suggested Patil.

While there were a number of other issues raised, Patil’s point about printed bed sheets is certainly interesting. Leaders must rise above ego and petty politicking, considering and incorporating useful suggestions. This one certainly looks promising and those in charge can think about replicating this model in our civic-run hospitals.

While BMC hospitals face significant challenges on different fronts, every effort must be made to improve hygiene. One must also be careful when it comes to hospital surroundings, which must be extremely clean, considering that patients, staffers and relatives have to negotiate these spaces.

There must be running water in washrooms, again fundamentals that need attention. Enough dustbins, with signage educating people on waste disposal. Floors and passages need to be cleaned regularly. The waiting area for relatives must be hygienic and if there are food facilities this most importantly, has to be clean.

Cleanliness has obvious health benefits. Those also have great psychological upsides and are a morale booster for all in this space. Cleanliness is next to godliness goes the adage and next to health—both of body and mind.