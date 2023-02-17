Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Everyone must do their bit to make roads safe

Everyone must do their bit to make roads safe

Updated on: 17 February,2023 06:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

A civic official has been quoted as saying in the report that the traffic police suggest where there can be gaps for pedestrians to cross the road

Everyone must do their bit to make roads safe

A 7-8 feet wide gap has been made in the divider outside Churchgate railway station. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi


This newspaper’s series on road dividers has ended, but it has brought to the fore some standout observations. According to one report, while the BMC created a gap in the median divider on Maharshi Karve Road opposite Churchgate station for pedestrians, citizens say they felt unsafe while crossing the road as there was no traffic signal there.


A civic official has been quoted as saying in the report that the traffic police suggest where there can be gaps for pedestrians to cross the road.



While the response to pedestrian woes is welcome, it may be time to take a visionary approach when creating these gaps and ensure all-round safety.


Churchgate, in particular, is an extremely high-density area; hordes of pedestrians spill out of the station and private cars, buses and share cabs abound there. It may be risky to stand around trying to cross the road.

Also Read: Drunk cab driver menace must be probed

Having said that, it is also up to citizens not to crowd gaps. At Colaba Causeway, we have witnessed many people jostling for space at the divider. There is a distinct danger that somebody may fall on the road. Overcrowding, pushing and vying to get a toe-hold as vehicles zoom by have also been seen.

People, too, need to maintain discipline, and if they see a crowded gap, not indulge in survival of the fittest as they try to cross the road. One can always wait until a group has crossed and the space is relatively emptier.

Authorities have to concentrate on safety but it is the people, who are stakeholders. In an impossibly crowded city like Mumbai, everybody must come together and do their utmost to keep our roads safe for all.

churchgate brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK