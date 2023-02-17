Everyone must do their bit to make roads safe

A civic official has been quoted as saying in the report that the traffic police suggest where there can be gaps for pedestrians to cross the road

A 7-8 feet wide gap has been made in the divider outside Churchgate railway station. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

This newspaper’s series on road dividers has ended, but it has brought to the fore some standout observations. According to one report, while the BMC created a gap in the median divider on Maharshi Karve Road opposite Churchgate station for pedestrians, citizens say they felt unsafe while crossing the road as there was no traffic signal there.

While the response to pedestrian woes is welcome, it may be time to take a visionary approach when creating these gaps and ensure all-round safety.

Churchgate, in particular, is an extremely high-density area; hordes of pedestrians spill out of the station and private cars, buses and share cabs abound there. It may be risky to stand around trying to cross the road.

Having said that, it is also up to citizens not to crowd gaps. At Colaba Causeway, we have witnessed many people jostling for space at the divider. There is a distinct danger that somebody may fall on the road. Overcrowding, pushing and vying to get a toe-hold as vehicles zoom by have also been seen.

People, too, need to maintain discipline, and if they see a crowded gap, not indulge in survival of the fittest as they try to cross the road. One can always wait until a group has crossed and the space is relatively emptier.

Authorities have to concentrate on safety but it is the people, who are stakeholders. In an impossibly crowded city like Mumbai, everybody must come together and do their utmost to keep our roads safe for all.