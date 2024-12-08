There are many politicians in the three parties who were promised positions of power after the elections in exchange for not rebelling against the party candidates. The BJP has the most. One of the party’s MLAs and a minister prospect told me that there were at least 50 prominent leaders who were assured a seat in the upper house

The government has been installed in grand fashion. CM Devendra Fadnavis took over the reins for the third time in 10 years. His two deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, complete the top layer, but being the CM, Fadnavis enjoys supreme powers. Shinde did have absolute powers when he was the CM, but using them the way he desired was subject to the big brother BJP’s approval. The Fadnavis chapter will be different. With no conditions applied, it would be interesting to see how freely and astutely Fadnavis drives his agenda for the next five years, and also placates the allies, one of which is very touchy.

Fadnavis has scaled the peak where he will exercise himself in true and powerful form by using his experience of five years as the CM. Unlike the first stint’s formative months, he doesn’t need to be in learning mode. Then, he was a fresher who learnt quickly on the job and made a mark in five long years to be able to win the next elections with a majority. As a deputy CM in the past two years, he has identified the areas where a complete overhauling is required. He needs team players—bureaucrats and ministers—who would understand his vision and sustain his endless expectations of hard work, show the discipline and patience needed to play a Test match. In the past ten years, of which seven and a half were in power, Fadnavis has observed the efficient and lazy, clean and corrupt, the admirers of a real and fake kind, smart and dull, ambitious and meek. Cherry-picking should be easier for him now. Fadnavis was the first CM to have put a team of advisors and officers on special duty, all private individuals, together. Some of them continued to work with him when he was the Opposition leader and Dy CM, and are already part of the new CMO. He had introduced the concept of a ‘war room’ to monitor projects and schemes from the CMO. Shinde used it. Fadnavis has proposed to update it.

It is said that the delay in selecting the ministers is the outcome of a performance review of the Cabinet probables. Some former ministers of the Sena and NCP are unlikely to get the BJP’s nod for re-induction in the new Cabinet. It is to be seen whether Shinde and Pawar take the BJP’s suggestions. Looking at their respective party strength, the DyCMs should have no issues weeding out the unwanted. Obviously, there would be some, who Shinde and Pawar wouldn’t like to be inducted. They may find an excuse and blame it on the BJP to convince the dropped individuals.

Even if not inducted, the MLAs will still have the status and perks, easy approach and statutory power to be the boss in their respective constituencies. What about those who had the potential to win yet were not allowed to contest so as to safeguard the official candidate’s or allies’ electoral interests?

Tension has been seen gripping the BJP’s ‘senior citizen’ MLAs who fear that the age factor may deny them a Cabinet berth. Some of them were in the previous governments. Relatively younger MLAs are hoping for a surprise. The situation is tighter than ever for BJP which will have a share of a little more than 20 Cabinet berths in a 43-member council of ministers. Shinde and Pawar, too, will not escape the tightrope walk while picking the ministers, but it should be relatively easier than the BJP where hopes have soared to new highs, thanks to the mandate and the appointment of the party workers’ most popular choice as the CM.

