Breaking News
Mumbai: No takers, no stock for Covid-19 vaccines
Cop critical after fire in Kherwadi police station
Mumbai Crime: Bouncer held with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh
Man, two GRP officials held for stealing Karnataka traders's 4.5 kg gold
Mumbai: BMC to set up 10,000 community toilets

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Fans must celebrate victories responsibly

Fans must celebrate victories responsibly

Updated on: 13 December,2022 05:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

We have pictures of fans clashing, many of them waving flags and breaking storefronts, fighting with police

Fans must celebrate victories responsibly

Representation pic


With the world reduced to one giant football as the FIFA World Cup readies for the final four and then, the final on December 18, fans are on the edge of their seats.


African nation Morocco has been the biggest surprise getting into the semi-final, sending powerhouse Portugal packing and, though early to say, signalling the beginning of a new world order in football. Experts may say that is premature but we like to see it as a possible teaser to what might be.



Right here and now, though, there are a few lessons to take away from the celebrations of ecstatic fans everywhere. Reports are rife that Morocco fans and France fans clashed in Paris after their respective countries won the semi-final matches.


Also read: Nationalism mutates in FIFA World Cup

We have pictures of fans clashing, many of them waving flags and breaking storefronts, fighting with police. Reports state that more than 74 people were arrested.

Post Morocco’s win against Spain, there were clashes in Europe as fans ran riot. In Brussels, riot police had to use tear gas to break up. In Granada, Spain, there were clashes too. While excitement and celebrations are one thing, the mood can turn from ugly to dangerous in a trice, when there is such a large gathering of people.

Celebrate with respect and restraint. Smashing store windows is not marking victory or celebrating history, it is simply vandalism. This actually takes the joy out of a victory, as a city’s infrastructure may be ruined in parts and its police force struggling to control the groups. Then, there is a bitter aftertaste rather than happiness or congratulatory fervour.

The wild, out of control revellers must also think that somebody, even among them, may pay the ultimate price if things escalate dangerously. Football is known as ‘the beautiful game’. Let fans live up to that label with their behaviour.

Are you surprised with Morocco’s sweep into the FIFA World Cup semi-final?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
FIFA World Cup 2022 fifa world cup in qatar columnists The Editorial mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK