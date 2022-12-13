Fans must celebrate victories responsibly

We have pictures of fans clashing, many of them waving flags and breaking storefronts, fighting with police
With the world reduced to one giant football as the FIFA World Cup readies for the final four and then, the final on December 18, fans are on the edge of their seats.
African nation Morocco has been the biggest surprise getting into the semi-final, sending powerhouse Portugal packing and, though early to say, signalling the beginning of a new world order in football. Experts may say that is premature but we like to see it as a possible teaser to what might be.
Right here and now, though, there are a few lessons to take away from the celebrations of ecstatic fans everywhere. Reports are rife that Morocco fans and France fans clashed in Paris after their respective countries won the semi-final matches.
We have pictures of fans clashing, many of them waving flags and breaking storefronts, fighting with police. Reports state that more than 74 people were arrested.
Post Morocco’s win against Spain, there were clashes in Europe as fans ran riot. In Brussels, riot police had to use tear gas to break up. In Granada, Spain, there were clashes too. While excitement and celebrations are one thing, the mood can turn from ugly to dangerous in a trice, when there is such a large gathering of people.
Celebrate with respect and restraint. Smashing store windows is not marking victory or celebrating history, it is simply vandalism. This actually takes the joy out of a victory, as a city’s infrastructure may be ruined in parts and its police force struggling to control the groups. Then, there is a bitter aftertaste rather than happiness or congratulatory fervour.
The wild, out of control revellers must also think that somebody, even among them, may pay the ultimate price if things escalate dangerously. Football is known as ‘the beautiful game’. Let fans live up to that label with their behaviour.