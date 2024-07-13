Form responsive agency to attend to complaints

A Bhiwandi resident who is a daily user of the road said the constant traffic snarls and potholes are a nightmare. He said the road had deteriorated within two months

Uneven surfaces on stretch between Thane and the Padgha toll plaza on the Mumbai-Nashik highway

Just a couple of months after being concreted, a stretch on the Mumbai-Nashik highway near Bhiwandi has already started developing cracks. Motorists have also been complaining about potholes on the arterial stretch. There are several spots where road widening and bridge construction work is in progress between Thane and the Padgha toll plaza, leading to heavy traffic congestion during morning and evening peak hours.

The locals say there are potholes too and work is on at a snail’s pace. Another post shows the build-up of frustration. A Bhiwandi resident who is a daily user of the road said the constant traffic snarls and potholes are a nightmare. He said the road had deteriorated within two months.

The authorities are citing one agency and the next, with reference to fixing responsibility for the poor condition. We have often seen citizens being given explanations that one stretch is under the supervision of one agency, and another, that of somebody else. The befuddled citizen, commuter and motorist is not interested in who is in charge of what stretch. All this sounds like gibberish to him. What authorities need to do, is have a central responsive agency to attend to complaints and get the job done instead of trotting out explanations about somebody responsible for 1,000 metres and somebody else for the other. While that may be very well true, it makes no difference for the common man who wants remedial measures and his problems addressed. He can hardly be expected to hare after different persons or to know who is in charge of what stretch of road. Form a system where complaints are looked into and addressed. More importantly, roads cannot fall apart just months after being made. Quality of infrastructure is equal to quality of life in the megalopolis. Seek to up both.