Fortifying an idea

As Maharashtra government raises the pitch to push for a UNESCO tag for 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, our sutradhaars have a few observations to improve things at the ground level

Sindhudurg Fort is one of the 12 forts that Maharashtra is seeking UNESCO World Heritage site status for. Pic/iStock

Pheroze, where were you last weekend? I hope the mercury levels didn’t take a toll on you. All well?” Lady Flora enquired, as they met under the shaded canopy of the Cooperage Bandstand. “My Lady, I am okay, a bit tired but thank you. I was on a whirlwind field trip. I may have missed out on that flight to Paris to submit a dossier to the good folks at UNESCO, but I am doing serious ground work to ensure that they have all the information to improve our chances,” Sir PM rattled off, enthusiastically. Lady Flora looked puzzled. “Pheroze, I don’t quite follow…who is the ‘they’ you are referring to, and what was this great mission?”

It was a face palm moment for Sir PM. “Sincere apologies! I got caught up in my adventure. This is about our home state’s pitch to seek UNESCO World Heritage Site status for 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s reign. The submission for these forts was made under the theme, Maratha Military Landscape of India. It includes 11 forts in Maharashtra—Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Raigad, Rajgad, Panhala, Sindhurdurg, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi forts and one in Tamil Nadu, called Jinji fort,” revealed Sir PM. Lady Flora was impressed at her friend’s inspiring effort. “Tell me more…” she prodded.

“I was approached by key people on the state’s heritage committee, and they felt that my understanding of these forts was next to none, despite me being hailed as a national leader and civic administrator,” Sir PM smiled. “I’ve been egging the powers-that-be to commence work at the ground level, and have been sharing suggestions. That might have convinced them to invite me on this prestigious study trail to some sites, to ensure things were on track. No less than our chief minister has put his weight behind this project to showcase these forts and earn the coveted UNESCO World Heritage Site tag. Turns out we have some ground to cover. While a few on the list were shorn of encroachments and work was in full swing, since the last time I had visited, many needed a sensitive, all-round upgrade. I spotted food stalls, litter and worse, graffiti on the façades of many of these great forts.”

Lady Flora raised her hands in the air. “How terrible, Pheroze. Why do these irresponsible, insensitive people make it a habit to vandalise our protected sites? Only the other day, a group of tourists shared their disbelief after they noticed graffiti across sections within the Elephanta Cave site. Mind you, it is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site; in fact, our city’s first. I dearly hope there is a thorough, sustainable plan where the big picture is looked at. The problem, I feel, is that there isn’t enough safeguarding of these sites. If there is vigilant, sufficient security such vandalism wouldn’t occur, right?” asked Lady Flora.

Sir PM attempted an informed response, “Well, yes and no. It is also the duty of every law-abiding citizen to show respect and have pride for our rich history. I feel such values begin at home. Parents, and later, teachers must instill such ideals among children in their growing years. Then, it is automatically ingrained. I know it sounds Utopian but it is true. I also wish there are campaigns by celebrities, especially film stars and sporting heroes with huge fan communities to support such initiatives by requesting visitors and tourists to stop this awful behaviour. I’d say that a 180-degree approach needs to be adopted. Eyesores like illegal stalls that often disrupt views of the site itself, and the litter that piles up around it, is a strict no-no.

Laws and guidelines need to be implemented with strict fines. We cannot expect a pleasing and sanitised ecosystem if this is not nipped in the bud. Besides, such historic sites should have information kiosks and well-trained guides to educate visitors of its historicity. Nowadays, these are no less than selfie points or new locales for videos.”

Lady Flora pitched in with a few suggestions, “And please, let basic facilities like clean washrooms be addressed. Also, we must be mindful of physically challenged and senior citizens. India boasts of great scientists, architects and designers, so why not seek their expertise to ensure our sites are inclusive as well? I hope the state government leaves no stone unturned to ensure these forts finally get their due on the global map. Dr Viegas would always rue that these historic forts were not well highlighted to the world’s tourists.”

Sir PM looked at his friend, “It would be an honour to have you accompany me for my next study tour; you’ll come along?” Lady Flora smiled. She was waiting for the invite, “You had me at history, dear Pheroze.”

