Ganesh Chaturthi: Let visarjan not end up being someone’s funeral

Going in too deep may be troublesome. At times, you may misjudge the currents or, actually, be literally and metaphorically out of your depth

Two people have drowned while another went missing during the Ganesh idol immersion ceremonies in Wada taluka, Thane district, according to local police. The victims drowned during idol immersion at Konsai village. Bodies of two victims were retrieved, with firemen and divers assisting.

This is a wake up call for all, to exercise caution during immersion. Usually, there are experts stationed by idol in for immersion after a final puja by the family. Tables are set up, on which those whose Ganpati it is, can pay respects do their prayers and then hand over the idols for visarjan or immersion.

This is a systematic and safe way for immersion. If people have to enter the water themselves at certain lakes or ponds, do so only at a very shallow level and let the waters respectfully do the rest.

At times, lakes, rivers or ponds may look shallow from the shore but fall away quite deep in just a few steps from the shore. This can then result in persons starting to struggle and eventually tragedies may occur.

What may seem innocuous and very placid on the surface may actually be very different when one enters the water body. Then, the real power and strength of the water comes into play and the ease with which it can simply carry you away.

Let us take utmost precaution during immersion and in fact, worship on shore from a distance as the idols are immersed.

With welcomes the elephant headed God with great happiness and we should carry that through the festival, with a visarjan to remember and cherish.