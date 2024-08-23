Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | Date with disaster! How young women are luring men into expensive dating scams
Maharashtra: H1N1 tragedy gives new life to toddler in Kolhapur
Mumbai: Railway commuters launch ‘wear white’ protest
Mumbai: BMC wants to know what you think of racecourse park plan
Badlapur sexual assault case: ‘Influencer’ detained for spreading fake news
shot-button
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Generational shifts How Millennials and Gen Z are shaping luxury real estate

Generational shifts: How Millennials and Gen Z are shaping luxury real estate

Premium

Updated on: 23 August,2024 10:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The influence of Millennials and Gen Z is steering luxury real estate market away from traditional notions of wealth and excess, towards a future that prioritizes sustainability, technology, and personalized living experiences

Generational shifts: How Millennials and Gen Z are shaping luxury real estate

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Written by Ashok Chhajer
Luxury real estate has long been associated with grandeur, exclusivity, and opulence. Historically, these qualities were reflected in sprawling estates, ornate architecture, and extravagant interiors that signaled wealth and social status. However, as Millennials and Generation Z begin to dominate the market, the concept of luxury is undergoing a profound transformation. These younger generations, shaped by unique experiences, values, and technological advancements, are redefining what it means to live in luxury. Their influence is steering the real estate market away from traditional notions of wealth and excess, towards a future that prioritizes sustainability, technology, and personalized living experiences.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

real estate Real estate millennials Gen Z sustainability Technology lifestyle

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK