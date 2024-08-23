The influence of Millennials and Gen Z is steering luxury real estate market away from traditional notions of wealth and excess, towards a future that prioritizes sustainability, technology, and personalized living experiences

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Written by Ashok Chhajer

Luxury real estate has long been associated with grandeur, exclusivity, and opulence. Historically, these qualities were reflected in sprawling estates, ornate architecture, and extravagant interiors that signaled wealth and social status. However, as Millennials and Generation Z begin to dominate the market, the concept of luxury is undergoing a profound transformation. These younger generations, shaped by unique experiences, values, and technological advancements, are redefining what it means to live in luxury. Their influence is steering the real estate market away from traditional notions of wealth and excess, towards a future that prioritizes sustainability, technology, and personalized living experiences.