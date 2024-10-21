Getting lit about heritage

A recent gathering of the city’s heritage community served as a glaring reminder of the need for younger people to come to the fore when the conversation is centred on the preservation of Mumbai’s urban history

Last week, this columnist felt like the proverbial fly on the wall during the release of Bombay Deco at the hallowed environs of NCPA, given that she was seated at the extreme corner of the venue that had packed in its rows with the crème-de-la-crème of the city’s cultural community and its heritage custodians. They were all beaming from ear to ear as one of their own—architect and urban planner Rahul Mehrotra delighted one and all with anecdotal wisdom about his experiences of co-writing an important book with late Sharada Dwivedi, the city’s first lady of heritage documentation. The mood was celebratory and inspiring; the audience was a delightful mix of urban planners, conservation architects, philanthropists, historians, citizen activists, curators, gallerists, researchers, anthropologists, writers, photographers, theatrewallahs, poets…you get the drift, right?

As I scanned the venue, I realised that it couldn’t get bigger or better when it came to an assemblage of deeply invested stakeholders who were focused on the wellbeing of Bombay/Mumbai. However, a closer scan from our vantage corner seat also revealed and reminded me of a glaring reality: the lack of young people in the room. Was it the case of the curated guest list on that given day? Or, another reminder of the need for younger people to become part of this community? It’s anyone’s guess, honestly. On most occasions when I’ve attended such gatherings, where heritage conservation/awareness was the focus, it’s been a case of the latter, barring the odd exception where 20-somethings happen to form part of the organising core. More often than not, and I might not win too many fans by saying this, the same set are spotted at such events; again, a chunk of such events tend to get scheduled in the southern part of the city. Take it from suburbanites like myself who make the unforgiving trek to SoBo, irrespective of the roadblocks, figuratively and literally. And I consider myself a hard-core heritage nerd.

What happens if one tries to coax a half-interested collegian doing their major in History to attend such dos? Chances are, they’d rather Netflix and chill. Or enjoy a sundowner at a favourite neighbourhood adda. Or simply, skip it, since it would be just another gathering of “senior-type junta”. The challenges are many, and of Herculean scale, most will agree; I’d like to add myself in the ‘most-will-agree’ category. Over multiple sessions across schools and colleges, and at venues in the city, where I’ve discussed heritage awareness as part of my book, H for Heritage: Mumbai, I can safely say that older teens and those in their twenties are constantly looking for ‘something more’ than just listening to talk of heritage conservation or the city’s landmarks that need attention.

Organisers of such events would agree, and some have told me in private conversations about these hurdles—to draw in the young and keep them engaged. Bombay/Mumbai needs its young people, the ‘zoomers’, as much as its middle-aged working professionals to come together, especially at this critical time when the city’s urbanscape is shape-shifting at a terrifying pace, as redevelopment threatens to redraw the lines of the city and its suburbs [even more so]. Else, get ready to see more gentrified templates, the concrete and glass-façade monstrosities that dominate most Tier II cities in India.

It’s up to visionary organisers of events and festivals, college professors and school teachers--essentially all those who are connected with the dissemination of knowledge among young people, to find innovative ways to energise and enthuse youth to be invested in our city’s heritage as well as our natural environment [the latter will have to be addressed in a separate column entirely]. They ought to figure fresh, relevant and practical ways to get this age group’s undivided attention to stay concerned and aware about its sights and landmarks, the histories within its walls and corridors and the great men and women who brought it fame and glory. Annual calendars must find dip-sticks to involve them at a hands-on, participatory level, to relate to their changing city. They might be young, but they aren’t detached. Draw their attention, and you’ll be surprised how hooked they can become in a flash. But we need to start someplace. And soon.

For one, the city sorely lacks a full-fledged heritage festival, and that itself could be a fantastic launchpad and lab to nurture ideas so this target group is excited about Bombay/Mumbai’s heritage. At some point as I played out my fly-on-the-wall avatar that evening, I wished that a few of those souls from the stellar audience could come together to do just that—give the city, and perhaps the country, the first-ever youth-backed heritage festival. Now that would be just lit...

mid-day’s Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city’s sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her.

She tweets @bombayana. Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com