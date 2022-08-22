Govinda comes with matkiful of jobs

Layers of criticism against the decision of state employment quota that has run into controversy with July’s bogus certificate bust that mired 109 athletes in a controversy

A 9-tier pyramid at the Dahi Handi organised by MLA Pratap Sarnaik, at Thane’s Vartak Nagar on August 19. Pic/Satej Shinde

It appears that making rules for giving Govindas jobs in the government quota could be more challenging than erecting a human pyramid. The BJP-led government had given the competition the status of (adventure) sports some six years ago, but couldn’t draft comprehensive rules for the final proposal, which buried itself under the carpet, till CM Eknath Shinde pulled it out on the eve of the Janmashtami festival which is synonymous with political show-offs, particularly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area.

Political show-off

Over the years, the event has become popular in the constituencies of the leaders who know how to get political traction out of it. Identified with the Shiv Sena for several decades, the leaders from other parties had also entered the arena. Some quit organising it, some came back. The advent of the BJP saw a new tribe taking over. The Sena Shinde faction took it to the next level this year, beginning with the reiteration of its sports status, declaration of jobs in government and insurance against injury and death. The aim is more than obvious, with the vote banks in the sight. A two-year pandemic break added that extraordinary layer of enthusiasm this year. The number of accidents and injured players was more than in the previous editions.

Harsh criticism

The decision to give jobs was criticised by the opposition as well as the candidates who study for competitive exams held by the state and union public service commissions. The compensation and insurance part was spared of criticism. The public service jobs aspirants have threatened to move court against the decision of including Dahi Handi in an over-congested five per cent quota in state jobs. Dahi Handi will be the 60th discipline to be included in this quota. The Centre also gives outstanding sportspersons jobs. The objection was raised against the haste with which the announcement was made and the lack of criteria that will be considered for giving jobs in a sport like Dahi Handi wherein the best individual performers aren’t that easy to spot, unlike other team games which have a specific number of participants and rules. Dahi Handi does not have rules, no government-approved official tournaments and no state or district bodies. Currently, it has a federation in place which can be given the official status with private mandals as affiliates of the district bodies which will be part of the state association and national association, if any.

Bogus certificates found

What’s more, the decision has come when ‘certification for jobs in sports quota’ has been questioned. In July this year, 109 athletes were mired in a bogus certificate controversy. Of these, 17 have been recommended for dismissal from the state services. The rest of the players’ certificates have been found bogus by the State Sports and Youth Welfare Department. A deeper inquiry should expose the guilty persons who have made certification a lucrative business.

The harsh criticism followed an explanation from the Shinde group MLA Pratap Sarnaik, a Dahi Handi organiser from Thane, who apparently was prompted by the CM to put out his version. With the Dahi Handi coordination committee members on his side, the MLA said it wasn’t a case as if the Govindas would get jobs immediately after the announcement.

“Firstly, the rules will be made; tournaments organised…,” he said. So on and so forth. The delay after 2016 was shifted to the previous government which actually didn’t have Dahi Handi in the last two years. Sarnaik was part of the committee the then BJP-Sena government had formed to make rules. He showed the old rules at the media interaction on Sunday, with an assurance that the new rules will be foolproof. His party colleague Uday Samant wanted Dahi Handi to be an international discipline with its origin in Maharashtra. Having dreams unlimited, the Dahi Handi organisers’ federation is scheduled to have its first meeting with sports minister Girish Mahajan on Monday at the ongoing session of the state legislature. While they meet and deliberate on further actions, some concerns are expected to be raised in the house by the MLAs who have serious reservations over Shinde’s announcement.

Dharmendra Jore is political editor, mid-day. He tweets @dharmendrajore

