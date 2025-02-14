Govt must ensure contractors receive their dues

The contractors, in a press conference, claimed that they have been forced to stop work on numerous projects and are still awaiting payments

This paper has reported how contractors have been running from pillar to post for payments from the Maharashtra government. They have unpaid pills cumulatively amounting to crores for work that has been done in the interiors of the state. Roads and bridges have been constructed to improve connectivity in Nashik, Pune and Ahiya Nagar, among other places. The contractors, in a press conference, claimed that they have been forced to stop work on numerous projects and are still awaiting payments.

There were several takeaways from that meeting where several organisations representing contractors spoke to the press about unpaid dues. Leaders from the state government have been placating contractors with false assurances, rather than paying up. Tenders are floated even when earlier dues are pending. Contractors are forced to stop work, an unfortunate situation. There is a cascading effect as several industries depend on this one, and with no money, thousands or even lakhs will be affected. People have been driven to the absolute edge and several industry leaders stated that we may see contractors taking their own lives. Banks are pressurising contractors to pay, as the latter have taken loans for the work they had won through tenders.

It is shameful that the contractors had been driven to the wall. The suicide scenario must be taken seriously. What is the use of asking for votes and floating populist schemes if people are not paid for work already done by them? These persons need to be paid their dues. It is unacceptable that the same government that talks about infrastructure and huge connectivity has allegedly driven a group of contractors to the edge. Boasting about ‘progress’ and ‘development’ amounts to nothing when people, families and communities are driven to desperation and despair.