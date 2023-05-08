Hawkers will thrive as long as they have customers

Locals raised fears of a mini–Fashion Street sprouting in the vicinity and some of that was not alarmist but had merit

This paper highlighted the sorry state of affairs around the Gateway of India, near Colaba’s Royal Bombay Yacht Club. The spotlight fell on need for urgent attention and action in the area, as Yacht Club wrote a letter to the Municipal authorities flagging the growing menace of hawking around the area and the chaotic traffic situation affecting the club as it is in proximity to the Gateway of India.

A visit to the spot as said in the report, showed that hawkers are a floating population, some moving into the lanes near the club, hawking food stuff, cold drinks and apparel, too. Locals raised fears of a mini–Fashion Street sprouting in the vicinity and some of that was not alarmist but had merit.

Perhaps what needs immediate action is the cabs and buses for hordes of tourists who arrive at the Gateway and the Colaba promenade stretch. While bus services are welcome, pedestrians are passing inches away from buses and cabs stationed there for tourists. Then, there are private cars turning in, too, adding to the chaos. We need proper delineated markings for modes of transport for tourists.

Pedestrians will need a pathway or footpath and have to walk from there. One or two crossing points are needed, so that people do not feel the need to hare across the road, even as buses are turning in.

There was some semblance of queues near bus stops but there were also crowds of people walking directly in front of vehicles. More dustbins and signboards are needed everywhere as there was a lot of dirt from crushed glasses and food consumed by tourists. The BMC authorities in our report had said they are tackling the illegal hawking menace, but the action has to see a permanent solution. A holistic, workable plan is needed for the entire Gateway precinct.