HC’s observations on roads must not fall on deaf ears

The Bombay High Court echoed citizen sentiment recently when it pointed out that if streets and footpaths are cleared for the Prime Minister and other VVIPs for one day, why can’t it be done on a daily basis for everyone else too?

Having a clear footpath and a safe place to walk is every person’s fundamental right and the state authorities are obligated to provide the same, a division bench of Justices M S Sonak and Kamal Khata said, reports stated.

This seems like music to citizens’ ears, as the court has highlighted the plight of the harried pedestrian. If he is not pushed onto the roads because footpaths are ‘foot’ in name only, he has to skip nimbly over encroachments and broken tiles and high jump over debris and whatever else is left on our footpaths.

The court also said, that the state cannot always wonder how to weed out unauthorised hawkers on Mumbai footpaths and has to act drastically now.

On Monday, the bench said while it knows the problem is large, the authorities cannot just leave it at that and called for some drastic action. There were lots of other things that were said, which is more music to the citizenry’s ears, but what is interesting is that the court suggested that the civic body develop a database identifying hawkers so that they do not breach orders and return with their stalls.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on July 22. Let us see drastic action before that date. Let us see if the authorities have a solid, foolproof plan. This should be drawn out with precision and vision. Maybe, one starts with some streets or one area at a time. Legal hawkers must be allowed in certain demarcated zones. The court has amplified the people’s voices, now hoarse with complaints and grievances. Take notice, BMC. Do act.