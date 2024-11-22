Here’s to a peaceful counting day in Mumbai

On results day, we must see disciplined conduct, from the parties so that citizens are not harassed or harangued in any way.

With the elections done and dusted on Wednesday, the results will be out tomorrow. While the low turnout recorded in Mumbai is disappointing as even with all the awareness, the city did not notch up the numbers, we now have the results to look ahead to.

There has been praise for the huge awareness campaigns conducted pre-election, with people being urged to come out of their homes and vote. There was so much advocacy for casting the ballot, so many polling stations made for convenience that one cannot fault anybody for not trying hard enough.

On results day, we must see disciplined conduct, from the parties so that citizens are not harassed or harangued in any way. As the results roll out, we may see crowds of workers and supporters at party offices and hubs, yet, these should act within rules and keep in mind that citizens want a safe, no-trouble experience whoever wins or loses.

If there are problems with results, allegations of cheating etc, if there is any kind of doubt or evidence of foul play, there are proper channels to complain. Cheering and jeering if at all, cannot trigger people to fight and raise anarchy.

It is the local leaders that need to set an example. While winning or even losing with ‘grace’ may be too much to ask, even laughably Utopian, it is important that safety for citizens, no inconvenience, trouble or riots in the city is stressed.

This election saw substantial senior participation. There were many teenage volunteers, including first-time voters and underage helpers. We want them to witness dignity and decorum from our politicians on results day.

We should not have to witness any kind of tumult be it inflaming passions, stone pelting, barricading roads or stopping trains.