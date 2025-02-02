Heritage is for everyone

Sutradhaars and city watchdogs, Sir PM and Lady Flora discuss their favourite takeaways from an informative session about public access inside heritage landmarks that both attended at the 25th Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

Bravo! Bravo! Pheroze, I couldn’t have been any happier and prouder,” Lady Flora shrieked, as her friend approached her. The duo was back to the cathedral for their night-time chitchat since the Cooperage Bandstand was buzzing with crowds, courtesy the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. And, they weren’t complaining. After all, it was one of those amazing annual spectacles that infused life, colour and vibrancy into their favourite neighbourhood. And, to top it all, Sir PM had reason to be mighty chuffed. His name was mentioned in high esteem at a session that was moderated by their creator on public access inside heritage landmarks.

Sir PM was yet to recover from the highlight. “Pheroze, that a memorable feeling… when the moderator, our creator, mentioned your name among the other greats that were alumni of Elphinstone College–Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Dr Ambedkar, Badruddin Tyabji and the other illustrious names. You didn’t notice, but I was preening like a peacock. Finally, you got your due,” lauded Lady Flora, adding quickly, “I quite liked that each speaker had clearly spelt out how so much could be done as far as relatable solutions go. Each of these can easily be adopted, you know. Take for example, the suggestion by the seniormost expert, to open up more sections within the stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus rather than the present tiny gallery that doesn’t do justice to its grandeur. Or how there was a missed opportunity at the venue itself, where the audience could have been given a dip-stick about the college’s historicity through pamphlets or those codes leading to more information that you can access via your handphones… ah, yes, QR codes; there was so much to take away. I doubt you heard those points,” she nudged Sir PM; her friendly banter in full display.

Especially since she noticed that her friend was being the typical college back bencher, catching up with old friends while the session was underway. But she didn’t mind it, and chose to pay close attention to all the points that were discussed, as it had to do with showcasing the heritage of their favourite city. Sir PM decided to rectify that scenario, “I beg to differ. I was paying attention. Such wonderful suggestions by these guardians of our historic buildings and sites! The youngest architect among the panellists mentioned his firm’s work with the Hamilton Studio. How good is that, My Lady! It’s such documentation that often misses the eye. In so many ways, it is a precious album of our city’s socio-cultural evolution. More such endeavours must be preserved.”

They also recalled how places of worship like the cathedral that they had (special) access to, could also showcase some of its invaluable records to the public, given its historic role in the days of the Bombay Presidency. “Case in point is the baptism records of Nobel laureate Rudyard Kipling. I feel it’s a sitting treasure trove. There must be several such amazing details that the public will lap up, and by default make them more curious and eventually, instil pride about heritage landmarks like these,” reasoned Lady Flora.

Lady Flora also recalled about the public being involved in the conservation of their heritage; “this point was reiterated by the woman conservation architect, who shared that fabulous idea from Italy, where a restored building’s progress was updated via a QR code, thereby including the public in the upkeep of their own heritage. “I liked that she said how the mindset had to change from imagining that conservation was an elitist idea, and that the cultural disconnect had to be tackled across the board,” Lady Flora reminded her friend. “I agree. Most people think that just because I live in SoBo, I talk about heritage. Stakeholders can play a key role everywhere because heritage is all around us.”

“...even more so in the suburbs. You recall that gent in the Q&A session later? He was concerned about the ancient Gilbert Hill in Andheri and felt it was in dire need of protection owing to lack of heritage guidelines. There is also the question of educating people,” said Sir PM, much to the surprise of Lady Flora. He was paying attention after all, she was assured.

“I wish, how, I wish that someone from the decision makers’ side was part of this panel! All these well-meaning panellists have the city’s welfare at heart but the eventual execution, in most cases lies with public and private stakeholders. Only then can it become an overarching concept,” rued Lady Flora. She was right. The city holds the key, and in many ways is regarded as the flagbearer for India’s heritage conservation movement, with the best of minds to ensure that our landmarks remain accessible. “A synergy must emerge, where trust and vision come together from both sides to keep heritage on the table, always. Until then we have to keep trying,” smiled Sir PM.

