Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > How recent manufacturing technologies are enhancing production efficiency and sustainability

How recent manufacturing technologies are enhancing production efficiency and sustainability

Premium

Updated on: 11 October,2024 01:12 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Wall and ceiling panel innovations, in particular, have greatly benefited from these technological advances, leading to faster production times, reduced material waste, and enhanced environmental sustainability

How recent manufacturing technologies are enhancing production efficiency and sustainability

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

Key Highlights

  1. The construction industry has long been considered to be the least digitised and automated
  2. One of the most significant trends in modern construction is the integration of automation
  3. Sustainability is a key concern for the industry and recent advancements have been made

The construction industry is constantly evolving, and one of the most transformative changes in recent years has been the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies to improve efficiency and sustainability. Wall and ceiling panel innovations, in particular, have greatly benefited from these technological advances, leading to faster production times, reduced material waste, and enhanced environmental sustainability.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india construction technology life and style sustainability Technology

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK