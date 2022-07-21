Hygiene and caution the way to beat ailments

During outbreak time, it is vital that we remember there are other diseases too and these are season-specific. Let us take plenty of precautions, not just against the virus but declare war against lepto too

The monsoon season means waterlogging, and the rain did result in flooding in several parts of the city. This means there is a spike in leptospirosis cases. Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection and spreads through the urine of dogs, rats and farm animals. The BMC has been urging citizens to take preventive steps.

In a report in this paper, doctors have said they are witnessing at least two cases of leptospirosis, dengue, and malaria each day for the past three weeks. People have red eyes, fever and body ache and some develop jaundice and even renal failure, they stated.

Figures paint a grim story. Mumbai has reported 40 leptospirosis cases so far this year. The bacteria infected 224 people last year and claimed six lives.

Let us practise the same hygiene we have been taught these past two years. Washing hands at regular intervals is a practice for life. Persons who have been forced to walk through flooded patches need to come home immediately and wash their legs too.

Thorough and quick cleaning is the correct response. Added care has to be taken to see that pets are vaccinated. Be even more cautious when it comes to food and drink, ensure these are absolutely clean when consumed and if not from home, as that may not be possible for all, at least from a trusted place. Most of all, if there are symptoms, seek a doctor without hesitation instead of dilly dallying or trying to negotiate.

It is obvious that all factors cannot be controlled by people, but absolute basic hygiene, common sense and caution can keep monsoon-related ailments away.