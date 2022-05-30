Illegalities should have no place in society

A resident has stated to the reporter who wrote this for the paper that kabootar khana has meant good business for the vendor who sells feed but is a real hazard for those living in the vicinity

Pigeon droppings are a serious cause of concern, especially to a nearby vegetable market

An illegal kabootar khana at Santacruz is ruffling feathers (literally). Up to 250 kg of pigeon feed is sold and scattered on a daily basis. This has become a serious cause for concern for locals. Residents claim this is a nuisance and have written to the BMC to take up the matter.

A resident has stated to the reporter who wrote this for the paper that the khana has meant good business for the vendor who sells feed but is a real hazard for those living in the vicinity. Their cars and buildings have pigeon poop and residents are forced to breathe the contaminated air. They are experiencing flu-like symptoms, and there is a well-documented list of illnesses associated with pigeon droppings. An internet search will throw up information from credible sites.

The authorities have stated that they are looking into the matter but the moot point is that if the kabootar khana is illegal, it needs to be removed. It cannot be allowed to exist. That is the very basic rule and we need to start with that.

One also hopes that some cognisance is taken of the letter sent by residents. We must not have the same old story of the letter being passed around from here to there, from this one to the other or from one department to another.

This paper has had reportage of kabootar khanas creating problems for residents in the past, too, and the familiar tug of war between locals who are opposed to them, and those who want the kabootar khana as they feel duty bound to feed the pigeons.

We must be much more alert and alive to the possibility of virus, air-borne disease with the bitter lessons Coronavirus has taught us on a broader spectrum. We do not need placatory noises but solid action now.