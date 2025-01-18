The duo reportedly paid between Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh for assistance, which included being given Bluetooth devices and SIM cards to facilitate the malpractice, revealed police sources.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Invigilators must keep abreast of latest tech x 00:00

A recent mid-day report shed light on how the Mumbai Police unearthed a larger network behind the candidates who were arrested for copying during the written test examinations for police recruitment. Recent investigations revealed that two candidates arrested by the Tilak Nagar police were instructed in cheating techniques and had paid a hefty amount, possibly, to the same individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo reportedly paid between Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh for assistance, which included being given Bluetooth devices and SIM cards to facilitate the malpractice, revealed police sources.

Some sources said that the modus operandi is the same for several candidates. They would connect the device, a collaborator would dictate the answer, and all of this is happening in real-time.

Four of the persons nabbed for cheating were caught using Bluetooth devices, and two were caught for impersonation after sending dummy candidates with their hall tickets to take the written exam. There were devices struck to a candidate’s trousers between the legs too. There were flesh-coloured in-ear earphones, to camouflage them and escape detection.

First of all, it is unfortunate that some candidates taking an exam to become eligible to don khaki were themselves committing a crime, revealing a twisted mindset.

Secondly, it shows just how hi-tech exam cheating has become, This goes not just for police exams, but competitive exams in general, where authorities will now have to be one step ahead of the cheaters. Just like our cyber police have to catch up and even overtake new innovative, devious ways of cyber scams, invigilators will have to learn and keep up with new, devious ways of cheating attempts. It is a tough task but we need to be equal to it.