×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s father under police scanner
What even the poshest Mumbaikars couldn’t do, these G20 delegates did!
Mumbai: BMC plays safe over seized properties of tax defaulters
Mumbai: 1.2 lakh children in measles-hit areas to get an extra jab
Mumbai: 2,900 toilets in suburban slums to be repaired soon

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Invoking Savarkar a major blunder for Rahul Gandhi

Invoking Savarkar a major blunder for Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 26 November,2022 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

His comment provided enough ammunition for the BJP, which has bestowed upon itself the position of protector of Hindu culture and pride, to push back with all guns blazing

Invoking Savarkar a major blunder for Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra. File Pic/ PTI


Just when it appeared that Congress scion Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra seemed to be gathering steam as it entered Maharashtra earlier this month, the march’s protagonist fired an unnecessary salvo against the hero of the right wing, Veer Savarkar, derailing any momentum the initiative might have gained so far.


Neutral observers threw their hands up in despair, wondering why Gandhi would attack Savarkar in his birth state. But it doesn’t really take a genius to figure out that the Congress leader meant what he said, and meant to say it where he did. His comment provided enough ammunition for the BJP, which has bestowed upon itself the position of protector of Hindu culture and pride, to push back with all guns blazing.



There were two fundamental flaws in Rahul’s tactic. First—it alienates even the most moderate Hindus who might have had some curiosity, if not sympathy, towards what he was doing to galvanise support for his party.


Second, it shows that the Congress is still weighed down by the Hindutva plank. Rahul should have known that it will always be a losing battle to fight the ruling party over this angle.

Here is where the grand old men of the state Congress should have intervened with wise counsel. It is not as if the state lacks serious issues. Heck, the ink has barely died on the swearing in papers of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, propped up under a cloud of alleged horse-trading. And there are so many grassroots level issues plaguing Maharashtra, all of which could have been used by the Congress man to take potshots at the BJP.

Political observers with a soft corner for the Congress have tried to put a positive spin on their boss man’s comments, but it can safely be said that there is no redeeming angle here. The only thing Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress, can now do is treat it as a costly lesson and tread with caution in the future.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
congress rahul gandhi maharashtra mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK