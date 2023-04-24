The report stated that in January, 14 wild boars were crushed to death close to Borgaon along the route

Representative Image

Listen to this article It’s discipline that will keep roads and highways safe x 00:00

The highway police keep a track of human fatalities resulting from incidents along the Nagpur-Shirdi section of the Samruddhi Mahamarg. However, the authorities lack information regarding the mortality rate of wild animals along the route, a report said in this paper.

In February, mid-day sought information regarding the total number of human deaths, species-wise wild animals deaths and stray dog/cat/cattle deaths along the stretch. A Right to Information (RTI) query filed with the Highway Police Maharashtra State (HPMS) revealed that the authorities only had information on the 14 human fatalities and didn’t have records on the deaths of animals.

However, animals have died and conservationists are claiming that it is important authorities track animal fatalities, too. Once, there are figures, the authorities will be concerned about some mitigation measures or tackling the problem. The report stated that in January, 14 wild boars were crushed to death close to Borgaon along the route.

The report also said that the Nagpur-Shirdi stretch of the Expressway has witnessed more than 900 accidents with more than 31 people losing their lives. As per news reports, all these took place in the first 100 days. Of these, 130 were caused due to a tyre puncture, 108 were the result of tyre bursts and 124 were due to vehicles running out of fuel. Many of these accidents were allegedly due to speeding. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase-I of the highway on December 11, 2022.

This shows people need their vehicles to be in optimum condition on these highways. A thorough check before travelling here is putting good sense and safety first. Also keep a full tank, and this needs some prior planning. Speeding is a killer, plain and simple. Highways are not dangerous if preparation, discipline, vigilance and road alertness are in place.