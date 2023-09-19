Keeping track of pupils’ mental health is a good idea

This move comes in the wake of a record number of suicides this year by students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams

Wardens and staff members of hostels in Kota, Rajasthan will be given professional training in mess management. Reports state too that they will receive psychological and behavioural counselling to equip them to battle the rising number of suicides by aspirants in the coaching hub. This move comes in the wake of a record number of suicides this year by students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams.

At least 2.5 lakh students move to Kota annually to prepare for competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Exam for engineering and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to medical colleges.

This year has seen the highest number of student suicides, 23, so far. This has spurred authorities into recognising the need for training in mental health. It is unfortunate that it has taken tragedies to come to this, but it is a sign that those in charge have awoken to the fact that all those dealing with young persons receive basic training. The most important is keeping a check on early signs of stress and depression.

Hostel wardens are a huge part of student lives, those living away from home may sometimes be vulnerable to loneliness, mood swings, culture shock and consequently stress and depression. So, hostel staffers who are part of the immediate environment need to know how to deal properly with students. They must know how to communicate with parents.

The groundwork being done with mess workers and tiffin providers to look for signs of extreme stress amongst students is heartening. More power to this initiative.