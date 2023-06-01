Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay wants more rural girls in STEM
Vande Bharat trains can handle flooding and steep inclines, says Central Railway
Mumbai: JJ doctors go on indefinite strike
Now, a tunnel link road from Turbhe to Kharghar
Mumbai’s most expensive bed in Arthur Road jail
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Leaders let projects be opened in your absence

Leaders, let projects be opened in your absence

Updated on: 01 June,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

However, it has been awaiting a formal inauguration by leaders

Leaders, let projects be opened in your absence

Final local train trials are being carried out on the long-awaited Uran line

Listen to this article
Leaders, let projects be opened in your absence
x
00:00

Two months after receiving safety clearance, five new stations on the Uran line are yet to be opened, as officials wait for politicians to make time for their inauguration.


The Uran railway line in Navi Mumbai, with its five new stations, namely Gavhanpada, Ranjanpada, Nhava-Sheva, Dronagiri and Uran, received approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety to run passenger trains in mid-March.


However, it has been awaiting a formal inauguration by leaders.


A commuter has been cited in a piece in this paper as warning that the monsoon is around the corner and railway officials should not wait for a politician but should involve senior staff or local social workers to open facilities. 

Our local leaders must set precedents and show generosity, telling officials to go ahead and open infrastructure projects without waiting for them.

This will earn them several brownie points and goodwill, which may translate into votes. 

If politicians themselves have some kind of policy or rule that once greenlit, an amenity, whatever it is, should be opened for the public as soon as possible, it would be hugely beneficial.

They should not make placatory noises, give false statements or be condescending but must tell their juniors and those in charge that projects should be opened in time, without them cutting ribbons and earning applause and garnering their two minutes of fame with photographs.

If politicians themselves give such orders, nobody can dispute them and the entire waiting game will end. It will be open sesame from the very next day. So, let us keep egos aside, and end political battles. Leaders, take the lead and make your promises truly count.

uran mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK