Let us change mindset before changing the law

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

The same sex marriage hearing will resume in the Supreme Court from today. This paper carried a column by filmmaker and writer Onir on same sex marriage and the ongoing hearing, the opposition, stereotypes, fear for some and a narrative about society in disarray should this be legalised.

While that was an opinion column, and one is not commenting on what the verdict should be, what can we, as a society do even while the hearing is going on? We can try to stop hate filled bullying of gay students in educational institutes. Educators, parents, counsellors and even fellow students have a role to play here.

We can try and tackle stereotypes that dog the queer community, through ‘unlearning’ falsehoods by reading credible accounts, talking to people and changing a warped view of the community. When we see the community through the correct perspective, understand what equal rights it is asking for and why they are doing so, we can spread the message.

We can make the entire atmosphere more conducive to less fear, and better suited to coming out of the closet, so that so many people are not pressured to live a lie. Things can start changing at the ground level in very basic ways, through attitude and mindset. Not all of us will be able or can fight the big fight. Not everybody will be able to go to court for equal rights. In fact, most cannot. These battles are always fought by a few trailblazers. Yet, we can contribute in smaller but significant ways, in our own immediate environs.

Remember that the rainbow, which is a queer community symbol as the different colours signify diversity, has a wide, all-encompassing arc. The ‘fight for equal rights’ the visible, high profile one may be on in the Indian courts, rainbow warriors though are not just petitioners and lawyers battling for same sex marriage, but ordinary citizens, too.