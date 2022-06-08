Let us nip the e-bike tampering issue in the bud

These vehicles are not allowed to run at more than 25 kmph and do not need to be registered with the RTO

Representative Image

The transport department has begun a crackdown on e-bikes with less than 0.25 KvA power and found several of them tampered with to increase speed. These vehicles are not allowed to run at more than 25 kmph and do not need to be registered with the RTO. Mid-day had highlighted the nuisance the e-bikes have become on city roads, compounding traffic and parking problems.

A minister was quoted in this paper’s report saying that in three days, 660 electric vehicles were checked in Mumbai, Thane and Panvel at around 145 showrooms of which about 238 were found with violations like speed tampering and other such irregularities. Of these, 175 were seized.

With many concessions and no mandatory registrations, e-bikes could lead to uncontrolled congestion, the report stated. It is important to get cracking on any and all violations at this stage itself. On one hand, the government is really pushing for e-vehicles in a bid to reduce pollution and part of its save climate efforts. Yet, one good initiative will be cancelled out by all the problems if they are not tackled earlier. We cannot combat environmental degradation if the means we use are being twisted and manipulated.

An expert committee needs to give thought to all the concessions given to the e-vehicle space and think about plugging some now if they are going to be exploited in this way. There is an emphasis on now, as we want to avoid a reactive approach which means moving on when the problem has become gargantuan, too dangerous or frankly scramble in vain when it goes out of control. Those responsible for tampering with these bikes need strict action so that this is an example and deterrent to others. We need a holistic, 360-degree approach to see that as we promote the e-way to commute it benefits all—the environment and the traffic landscape in the city.