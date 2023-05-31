Breaking News
IIT Bombay suicide case: ‘Bombay chhodke jaake dikha, main wahan pahunch jaunga’
Despite state diktat, no FIR against illegal Thane schools
47,000 cases against motorists on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in six months
Mumbai: Soon, enter Khar to go to Bandra Terminus
Mumbai Coastal Road project nears completion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Let us not be mere bystanders when people are in danger

Let us not be mere bystanders when people are in danger

Updated on: 31 May,2023 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

Let us put an end to the age of indifference when we see someone in an adverse situation

Let us not be mere bystanders when people are in danger

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Let us not be mere bystanders when people are in danger
x
00:00

Reports, debates and analyses have been pouring in about the murder of a 16-year-old by her boyfriend. She was stabbed many times and finally bludgeoned to death. This brutality has shocked a nation, unfortunately inured to a certain extent, to violence against women.


There have been several observations about passers-by refusing to intervene, and some accusations about videos being shot on phones. While only some of this is corroborated, this is not to sit in judgment about reactions or lack thereof.


Let us put an end to the age of indifference when we see someone in an adverse situation. While one person may be unable to take on an armed assailant, exhibiting quick thinking by forming a huge group, if people are around, may work.


Instead of shooting videos, calling the nearest police station or a helpline is also an option. Do not record footage, hoping to get bragging rights about having been there at the time of the incident. Use technology in the correct and most effective way, so that there can be some initial response.

Let us use that mobile phone as an aid tool, even if direct intervention is out of the question.

If one person decides to stop a crime, support them so that there is strength in numbers. This is easier said than done as people may fear a reprisal from a gang or partners in crime lurking in the background. Yet, indifference is not on; it is possible to do something to draw the attention of others.

If there is a united effort, a little conscience and courage, gather people, use tech cleverly and attempt to buy time in order to delay or even stop the crime. We must react appropriately. The attitude of ‘we should not get involved in this’ must change once and for all.

mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK