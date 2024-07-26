Let us not deprive future champs of spaces to bloom

The court has reprimanded the Ulhasnagar civic administration and has instructed them to respond by July 29.

Local activists and residents have accused the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation of misusing the 1,200-square-metre Gol Maidan, a public ground designated for sports and recreational use. The ground has allegedly been repurposed for religious, political and social events, denying children the opportunity to engage in sports activities, our report stated. The court has reprimanded the Ulhasnagar civic administration and has instructed them to respond by July 29.

In the writ petition, activists claimed that the ground had been divided into nine sections, with stages constructed for various religious organisations. The remaining areas were leased to different event organisers. This has effectively made the ground unavailable to the general public.

It is unfortunate that open spaces, which are meant to be used as sporting, recreation grounds continue to be used for other purposes. It is ironic that we want champions and cheer for our athletes at the ongoing Paris Olympics but scuttle opportunities at the grassroots level. The very basic facility that would-be champions need is a place to play during their formative years.

While we talk about top-class sport, let us remember that open spaces are not only for aspiring athletes. They are for all, and their value as spaces of recreation, exercise, cardiovascular health and peace cannot be underrated. Our hurly-burly lifestyles, with resultant stress levels, can be dialled back greatly in open spaces. The intangible benefits have great value.

The takeover of maidans meant for recreation can’t be allowed. Functions, meetings and gatherings can be held behind closed doors. Nobody playing the religious card should be excused. Let maidans be what they were meant to be—outdoorsy places for the public in a space-crunched city.