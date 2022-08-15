One cannot and should not depend solely on doctors, the government and hospitals to do so for us

Representative Image

Fitness icon Milind Soman announced a solo Unity Run to commemorate Independence Day. The ultra runner is going to embark on a 450-km run. While to each his own, there was one takeaway that we can make our own amidst the plethora of celebrations under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme.

The runner claimed that each one needs to take onus for his health. One cannot and should not depend solely on doctors, the government and hospitals to do so for us. Begin with yourself and get set for a healthier you by taking the initiative.

Extend that across different facets of life, this Independence Day. Do not expect others to complain when you see civic issues go awry. In fact, do it yourself. Often, we see in housing societies, Area Locality Managements (ALMs) or other organisations that most people will wait for others to raise a voice for issues like debris, encroachments or abandoned structures where garbage piles up, missing traffic signage leading to accidents, broken pavements, there could be a myriad reasons. Others become the face and voice while some simply do not want to take the trouble or fear speaking out. Why step up when there are others who can do so for them?

It is time to step up and get involved when a problem or an issue, simply anything warrants getting involved. Do so with good sense, lawfully, patience, passion and objectivity. The point is do not pass the buck or claim not to know anything. If one cannot solve a problem individually, get involved in a group or some kind of organisation. The point is trying to also shoulder the burden and take onus. Let us change the tide this I-Day. Let us put the I into Independence Day. Literally.