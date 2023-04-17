Let your attitude be the only crash barrier you need

This is one additional layer of security after precautionary measures like a speed limit and diversion signage boards

The U-bridge at Bandra Reclamation has been in news multiple times because of accidents, mostly of two-wheelers. Pic/Ashish Rane

In an attempt to stop two-wheeler riders from falling off the 50-foot-high U-bridge at Bandra in case of an accident, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has installed chain link fencing on its crash barriers. Now, the flexible mesh will protect bikers and pillion riders from falling over the sides of the bridge that connects Kalanagar to SV Road and Bandra Reclamation.

This is one additional layer of security after precautionary measures like a speed limit and diversion signage boards. To curb speed, rumblers had also been installed. A provision of rubber tyres was also done alongside crash barriers to act as buffers and avoid mishaps, but these were stolen.

There is a sharp turn on this bridge which demands tremendous caution. However, a report stated that despite such measures being implemented, bikers ride at high speeds on the U-bridge and fall horrifically to their death in case of an accident.

While extra safety is always a good thing, it is disappointing that officials are still citing highly irresponsible behaviour on this bridge. Speed has to be cut down and traffic discipline maintained, with no overtaking and a slight distance maintained between vehicles.

Bikers will definitely be able to gauge the dangers associated with high-speed traversing and they should be aware that one could go careening over the bridge, in case of a crash. This is because they are on a lighter vehicle and therefore, it is the bikers who are most vulnerable. As a result, they have to be extremely disciplined.

If signages do not act as a deterrent, the thought of dying or at best, losing limbs, head injuries or whatever in an accident should do so. Speeding is complacency, pride, no thought for others and little respect for your own loved ones. Put the brakes on rashness and brashness… let your attitude be a crash barrier and safety chain link fence.