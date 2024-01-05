Breaking News
Let's be selfish about our city's open spaces

Updated on: 05 January,2024 04:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial

Let’s be selfish about our city’s open spaces

The green emerald of SoBo, the Mahalaxmi race course, seems to be under threat again as political parties are accusing each other of trying to take a chunk of the land.


There always seems to be simmering controversy when it comes to this coveted space. This paper has documented all kinds of takeover attempts of the racecourse, from shifting it to Navi Mumbai to making theme parks and whatever else somebody can think of on the land. The sprawling real estate is on the builder, politician and crony radar.


We have always had several opinions about keeping the racecourse open. During non-racing days and even early mornings and evenings, it is the lung of south Mumbai. It is not elitist as access is open to all. It is an enviable open space right in the heart of buzzing Mumbai. They have polo matches inside, there is a riders’ club, the space is used by runners, right now it is extensively used by long-distance runners who are in the final preparations for the marquee Mumbai marathon slated for January 21.


The place is used by kids and others to play football, there is even some aero modelling at the racecourse. Mostly though there are the walkers and runners. There are also the amblers who need some away time from the din of the city, who can spend time on the little benches on the outer periphery. Both parking lots give one ample walking opportunities, too.

It is so important we do not allow a chunk of this to go away for whatever reason. Every single inch need not be commercialised. It is criminal and hypocritical to take over open spaces, and then talk green and ecological awareness, environmental warriors or whatever phrases one hears these days. Keep the racecourse open, it is not just for the four-legged but the city’s two-legged fleet, too.

